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Alvino Hanafi

Manchester City player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Erling Haaland brace not enough to mask defensive capitulation

Player ratings
Manchester City
Originals
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Manchester City suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain as a disastrous first-half defensive showing proved fatal. Despite a second-half resurgence led by Erling Haaland, the visitors were clinical on the break to secure all three points.

Manchester City’s defensive structural integrity vanished in a harrowing opening 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side were repeatedly exploited in transition, trailing by three goals at the interval following strikes from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha. The lack of central compactness allowed PSG to slice through City’s high line with ease, leaving the hosts facing a mountainous task in the second half.

While Erling Haaland displayed his typical predatory instincts to reduce the deficit twice, City’s fragility remained an issue. Maghnes Akliouche’s goal shortly after the hour mark effectively quelled the momentum of the comeback. Despite dominating 54% of possession and registering 27 shots, City’s inability to manage PSG’s counter-attacking speed resulted in a tactical failure that will leave Maresca questioning his side's balance between attack and defensive rest-prophylaxis.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Etihad Stadium.

  • imago-sport-1084537485.jpgAPL

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 4/10

    A difficult night against his former side's rivals. While he made 5 saves, he looked exposed during the first-half blitz. His positioning for Vitinha’s long-range effort was questionable, and he struggled to organise a backline that was consistently caught in no-man's land during PSG transitions.

    Abdukodir Khusanov - 5/10

    Found the pace of Dembele and Doue difficult to manage. He was part of a defensive unit that failed to track runners from deep, though he did contribute to City’s build-up play as they pushed for a way back into the game late on.

    Josko Gvardiol - 5/10

    Offered his usual adventurous overlapping runs, but this frequently left City’s left flank vacant for PSG to exploit. He struggled to maintain the defensive height required to catch PSG offside, contributing to the space available for the visitors' second goal.

    Ruben Dias - 4/10

    The captain endured a night to forget before being hooked at half-time. He looked uncharacteristically slow to react to Ousmane Dembele’s movement and failed to maintain the defensive line, leading to a 0-3 half-time scoreline that ultimately cost City the game.

    Marc Guehi - 5/10

    While slightly more composed than his central partner, Guehi was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of runners PSG committed to the break. He recorded several clearances but lacked the authoritative presence needed to stop the rot in the first half.

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    Midfield

    Antoine Semenyo - 5/10

    Playing in a deeper role than usual, Semenyo struggled to influence the game effectively. He was substituted after 61 minutes, having failed to provide the necessary defensive cover or the creative spark required to break down PSG’s mid-block.

    Elliot Anderson - 6/10

    Showed glimpses of technical quality and was one of the few players trying to inject energy into the midfield. However, he was often bypassed during the transitions that led to the first-half goals.

    Rayan Cherki - 4/10

    Disappointing in the number 10 role. Cherki failed to link the midfield to Haaland and was frequently crowded out by Vitinha and Zaire-Emery. His withdrawal at half-time was a tactical necessity after a largely anonymous performance.

    Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

    The primary orchestrator in the middle, Fernandez attempted to find vertical lanes through the PSG defence. While he kept the ball moving, he lacked the defensive bite required to halt PSG’s momentum in a chaotic first half. He was subbed off in the final minute for O'Reilly.

  • imago-sport-1084535185.jpgAPL

    Attack

    Jeremy Doku - 5/10

    Frustratingly inconsistent. Doku had the beating of his man on several occasions but his final ball was lacking. He was part of the triple half-time substitution as Maresca looked for more clinical options in the final third.

    Erling Haaland - 8/10

    The only real silver lining for City. Haaland was clinical, scoring twice in the second half (53' and 75') to give the hosts a glimmer of hope. He thrived on the service from Ndiaye and Bouaddi, proving once again that he needs only half-chances to find the net.

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  • imago-sport-1084539291.jpgPro Sports Images

    Subs & Manager

    Matheus Nunes - 6/10

    Introduced at half-time, Nunes brought more dynamism to the midfield and helped City sustain pressure during their better spells in the second period.

    Ayyoub Bouaddi - 7/10

    A bright spark off the bench. He provided the assist for Haaland’s second goal in the 75th minute and looked comfortable in the high-stakes environment despite his youth.

    Iliman Ndiaye - 7/10

    Changed the tempo of the game after coming on at the break. He provided the assist for Haaland’s first goal in the 53rd minute and offered a more direct threat than the players he replaced.

    Nico O'Reilly - N/A

    Came on in the 90th minute for Fernandez; too little time to impact the scoreline.

    Enzo Maresca - 4/10

    A tactical disaster in the first half. Maresca’s setup left the defence completely exposed to PSG’s counter-attacks. While his half-time triple substitution improved the performance, the damage done in the first 32 minutes was insurmountable.

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