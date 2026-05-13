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Mark Doyle

Manchester City player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Are you watching, Thomas Tuchel? Phil Foden boosts fading World Cup hopes by helping Pep Guardiola's title-chasers close gap to Arsenal

Player ratings
Manchester City
P. Foden
Premier League
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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace

Phil Foden helped keep Manchester City's Premier League title hopes alive by creating two goals in Wednesday's night's vital 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad, while simultaneously providing Thomas Tuchel a timely reminder of his qualities. Foden's place in England's World Cup is very much in doubt at the moment but he unquestionably made the most of a rare opportunity to start for City, as Pep Guardiola made six changes with Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea in mind.

Indeed, the hosts initially looked devoid of a cutting edge with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all sitting on the bench, but City broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute with their first shot on target when an ingenious backheel from Foden found Antoine Semenyo in the area with sufficient space to fire home.

City doubled their lead shortly before the break and once again Foden was heavily involved as it was his clever control that left Omar Marmoush with an opportunity that he finished confidently.

Foden eventually exited to a standing ovation from the Etihad faithful before Cherki teed up Savinho for his first goal of the season with just over five minutes to play.

GOAL rates all of the City players on show as Guardiola's men moved back to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal...

  • Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Made an incredible early stop to keep out a close-range effort from Jean-Philippe Mateta (even though it wouldn't have counted due to an earlier offside) before making another smart save to deny Tyrick Mitchell just after City had gone a goal up. Had just one dodgy moment in the closing stages when he passed the ball to a Palace player!

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    A little loose in possession at times but the midfielder-turned-fullback worked tirelessly and won a lot of possession for his team as a result.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10):

    Another solid showing from the Uzbekistan international, who barely misplaced a pass and helped Guehi contain Mateta after an early scare.

    Marc Guehi (7/10):

    A very commanding display from Guehi, who was dominant in defence and also repeatedly stepped forward to put City on the front foot with his impressive distribution.

    Josko Gvardiol (7/10):

    Back in the starting line-up after injury and almost marked the occasion with a goal but his fine header was brilliantly saved by Dean Henderson. Nonetheless, this was a hugely encouraging hour-long outing from the Croat, who showed City what they'd been missing - at both ends of the field.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Midfield

    Savinho (7/10):

    Came into the side on the left wing and while he was a tad wasteful at times, he got his reward for a bright display with a late goal.

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Ran the show for City in the middle of the park. Pretty much everything went through the Portuguese, who is going to be so sorely missed when he's gone.

    Phil Foden (8/10):

    A long overdue return to form. Foden brought the game to life with an outrageous bit of skill to set up Semonyo for the opener before also playing a key role in City's second. Tremendous to see a tremendously talented footballer finally looking like his old self again.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (7/10):

    Pushed forward onto the left wing and was City's liveliest player in the opening quarter, while he also went close to scoring at the end of one of his many surges into the Palace penalty box.

  • Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (7/10):

    Deployed in a more central attacking role and the change worked out well for Semenyo, who made the crucial breakthrough with a neat finish on the turn.

    Omar Marmoush (7/10):

    Effectively replaced Haaland up front and did a decent job standing in for the Norwegian. Took his goal well and could have had one more.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Jeremy Doku (6/10):

    City's form player came on for Gvardiol in the 58th minute.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    The Dutchman replaced Nunes in defence for the final half hour and was solid enough.

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    Thrown on for Marmoush with just over 10 minutes to go and still managed to make his mark with a delightful through-ball for Savinho.

    Mateo Kovacic (N/A):

    Part of a double-substitution with Cherki and helped keep things ticking over.

    John Stones (N/A):

    A late replacement for Foden, who got a standing ovation while he received a rapturous welcome.

    Pep Guardiola (8/10):

    Took a massive risk by leaving so many regulars out of his starting line-up but he was richly rewarded for putting his faith in the likes of Foden and Marmoush.

FA Cup
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Chelsea
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Manchester City
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Premier League
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Brentford
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Crystal Palace
CRY