Manchester City player ratings vs Al Ain: Claudio Echeverri announces himself in style as Pep Guardiola's side score six in dominant Club World Cup win

The 19-year-old scored his first goal for the club, bagging a world-class free kick as City beat Al Ain with ease

It was an night to remember for Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri, as the 19-year-old Argentine starlet stole the show in the English Premier League side's dominant 6-0 win over Al Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Echeverri, formerly of River Plate, was handed his first career start by Pep Guardiola on Sunday night after joining Man City in January 2024. And he responded, seizing the moment to help lift City to all three points and their second straight victory in the competition.

Veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring just eight minutes in, dinking a cheeky chip across the box and over the goalkeeper into the side of the net. Then the Echeverri show began. The teenager stepped up from a dead-ball attempt on the right side of the box in the 27th minute, delivering a scintillating shot with his right boot into the top-right corner. After his first goal for the club, Echeverri was swarmed by teammates.

Just before halftime, City added a third, with Erling Haaland finally getting his goal, sinking home from the penalty spot.

After a dominant first 45, City eventually found a fourth, with Gundogan securing a brace with 17 minutes to spare. Substitutes Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki kept the momentum going, as both scored to close out the match.

Bobb scored a delightful near-post finish in the 84th minute, his first for the club since January 2024. Cherki, meanwhile, added the cherry as the France international scored his first in City Blue. The 21-year-old, brought on in the 73rd minute, combined with Haaland for a brilliant one-two in the 89th minute.

City booked their spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament, and Al Ain were eliminated. Whether Man City finish first or second will be determined on the final Matchday of the group stage when they take on Juventus.

Both City and Juve sit on six points, and with Cherki's late finish, City are level with the Bianconeri on goal differential at plus-eight.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

