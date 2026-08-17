Manchester City refuse to give up on Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez despite missing key transfer deadline without making a bid

Manchester City’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Fernandez has taken a new turn as they continue to track the Argentina international. Chelsea had set a firm deadline of 5pm last Friday for any club wishing to trigger the previously discussed valuation for the player.

Despite their long-standing admiration for the 25-year-old, City opted not to submit a formal written offer before the cut-off point, shifting the negotiating power back to Chelsea as the transfer window enters its final fortnight.

While the initial opportunity to secure Fernandez under the previously discussed terms has expired, Man City remain attentive to his situation at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports.

The Argentine can no longer leave for the £120m fee reportedly agreed with his representatives in May, meaning City could now face a higher asking price if they decide to step up their pursuit before the September 1 deadline.