Man Utd women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Ella Toone, take a bow! Lionesses star's Wembley wonder-goal kickstarts FA Cup-final romp as Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia punish sorry Spurs

Ella Toone's wonder-strike set Manchester United on their way to a first Women's FA Cup and a first major title for the women's team on Sunday, as the Red Devils comfortably defeated an underwhelming Tottenham side 4-0 at Wembley.

It wasn't a game of great quality, but the goal that break the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time certainly was, Toone's rocket of an effort flying into the top corner and once again showing that she loves a day out at the home of English football, this her fourth goal in seven appearances at the iconic venue.

It was from set-pieces that Marc Skinner's side caused real problems, though. Spurs struggled to cope with Katie Zelem's deliveries all day, and that would be the source of their second goal, with it third time lucky for Rachel Williams after she had connected with two of her captain's crosses in the first half but directed both wide.

Lucia Garcia put the result beyond doubt when she pounced on Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer's loose pass and finished into an empty net just before the hour, and she would score again before the day was out as United avenged last year's FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea by lifting the trophy at the second attempt.

