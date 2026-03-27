Man Utd fired warning over Benjamin Sesko by Slovenia boss after striker pulled out of international squad

Cesar was firm in his stance, highlighting that the hierarchy of importance often differs between club and country. He emphasised that the national team must value its own position under UEFA regulations. "Normally the national team is crucial for us, a little less so for them (United), but it's better for Benjamin not to train for these 14 days," Cesar noted. "Our medical department immediately assessed that it would not be good for him to play."

The manager further reinforced his authority by stating: "We have to value ourselves. We are a small country, but this is a national team. For me, and I am the responsible one, there will be no deviation here. Whether it’s Manchester United or Celje, you know what UEFA's national team rules are. There will be no deviation."