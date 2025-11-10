'Extremely dangerous!' – Man Utd warned against launching pursuit of £100 million-rated Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

Manchester United icon Louis Saha urged caution when assessing a move of this magnitude, issuing a clear warning over the financial and sporting risks associated with modern transfer inflation. Speaking to OLBG, he said: "I think Adam Wharton is a young lad. I do think that sometimes you have to be careful with those big signings. I consider this new market to be extremely dangerous for clubs because you can see the hype that goes up and then you're left surprised.

"It took a bit of time for Moises Caicedo to settle at Chelsea as well so there are big signings and sometimes the expectations are too high. You have to really read under the lines and that's not easy. That's really not an easy market.

"People can throw big numbers. The agents are very pleased with that. I am not a big fan of this."

