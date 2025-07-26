Man Utd want Alejandro Garnacho gone! Red Devils set short deadline to sell wantaway winger amid Napoli & Chelsea links
Manchester United are determined to sell Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window and have set a short deadline to offload the wantaway winger. Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since the start of the window, after he fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim. He has attracted interest from Chelsea and Italian champions Napoli.
- Man Utd ready to sell Garnacho
- Set short deadline to offload Garnacho
- Chelsea and Napoli are keen on signing Garnacho