Man Utd urged to snub Luis Enrique and appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager despite England boss' focus on World Cup

Speaking to BetGoat, Hamann said: “I wouldn't worry, because I've said all along that the Premier League needs a strong Manchester United. Even as a former Liverpool and City player, I want United to do better because the league benefits from it. It’s been far too long for them to be in the doldrums.

“Enrique has been very successful, but obviously, he would be new to the league. There is talk about Thomas Tuchel, depending on what happens in the World Cup. But obviously, you need to make a decision probably before the World Cup.

“I think Tuchel would be somebody who would be able to turn things around. He doesn't care about names; he doesn't care about anything other than success for the club. They need someone who goes in there now and cuts all ties with whoever is talking and whoever is having a say in the background. You need a strong man who follows his beliefs, and I think Tuchel showed in the past that he can do that.”

