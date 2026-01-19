Getty Images Sport
Man Utd's transfer stance on Joshua Zirkzee revealed by Roma chief as wantaway faces transfer limbo
Roma director admits defeat as United block January exit
United’s hierarchy appears to have drawn a definitive line in the sand regarding the future of Zirkzee, leaving Roma frustrated in their pursuit of the Dutch forward. The Serie A giants have made no secret of their admiration for Zirkzee, identifying him as a key target to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season. However, speaking to the Italian media ahead of his side's recent 2-0 victory over Torino, Roma director of football Frederic Massara conceded that a deal is now highly unlikely due to United’s stubborn stance.
Massara revealed that the dialogue between the two clubs had essentially reached a dead end weeks ago. "Manchester United said no quite clearly a couple of weeks ago and they have not changed their minds," Massara stated, painting a bleak picture for any deadline-day drama. The clarity of the rejection suggests that United are unwilling to weaken their squad depth mid-season, even for a player who is currently on the fringes of the starting 11.
For Roma, the public admission serves as a signal that they may need to move on to alternative targets. For United, it is a statement of intent that players will only leave on the club's terms, regardless of interest from elite European rivals. The decision locks Zirkzee into the squad at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign, forcing him to fight for his place once he returns to full fitness.
International ambitions on hold: Zirkzee's frustration grows
The forward is currently sidelined with an injury, a setback that saw him watching United's emphatic derby victory over Manchester City from the directors' box rather than contributing on the pitch. While his teammates celebrated a morale-boosting win, Zirkzee’s personal focus has reportedly been on securing a pathway to regular first-team football.
The Dutchman is reportedly desperate to leave Old Trafford to further his international ambitions. With the Netherlands national team selection remaining highly competitive, Zirkzee knows that bench-warming duties at United will do little to impress coach Ronald Koeman ahead of the World Cup. A move to Roma, where he would likely have been offered a more prominent role, was seen as the ideal solution to reignite his season and stake a claim for an international spot.
Instead, he faces the prospect of reintegrating into a squad where competition is fierce and the manager’s position is in a state of flux. Carrick, in charge until the end of the season, will now be tasked with managing the morale of a player who has been explicitly told he cannot leave, despite making his desire to exit clear.
Ruben Neves rumours persist despite transfer strategy
While the door remains shut for Zirkzee, speculation continues to swirl regarding potential arrivals at Old Trafford. Reports have intensified over the weekend suggesting that a deal for former Wolves skipper Ruben Neves could be edging closer, adding fuel to the fire that United are looking to add experience to their midfield engine room. Neves, a player long admired by the Old Trafford faithful, would bring a proven Premier League pedigree to Carrick's squad.
However, club sources have repeatedly sought to dampen expectations of a busy January window. The official line from the red half of Manchester is that signings will only be sanctioned if they align with a "long-term plan". This cautious approach has already seen them miss out on other targets, most notably Antoine Semenyo.
The Semenyo situation serves as a painful reminder of United's current transfer market struggles. The forward turned down a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining rivals Manchester City, a decision that stung even more when he featured against United in Saturday’s derby.
Carrick focuses on Arsenal test after morale-boosting derby win
Amidst the transfer noise and boardroom posturing, Carrick must keep the squad focused on matters on the pitch. United fans have enjoyed an excellent weekend following the victory over City, a result that has injected a much-needed dose of optimism into the fanbase. The win at Old Trafford was a tactical triumph for Carrick, proving that this squad still possesses the quality to compete with the very best when properly motivated.
However, the challenges for Carrick do not get any easier as he prepares his side for a daunting trip to face Arsenal on Sunday. The Gunners are a formidable prospect on their home turf, and United will need to replicate the intensity and discipline shown in the derby to take anything from the game.
Carrick’s ability to insulate his players from the transfer speculation surrounding Zirkzee and Neves will be vital. With the squad settled for now, the interim manager can now demand total focus. The "No" given to Roma regarding Zirkzee may have been a headache for the player, but for Carrick, it ensures he retains his depth as he attempts to navigate a defining run of fixtures for the club.
