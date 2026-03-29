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Man Utd facing new transfer fight with Man City in £100m race for Sandro Tonali
Red Devils identify Tonali as midfield priority
With veteran Brazilian Casemiro set to depart Old Trafford for a new chapter in MLS, the Red Devils have identified the former AC Milan star as the ideal candidate to anchor their engine room for the future, according to Matte Moretto. Tonali has caught the eye of the United hierarchy, who are searching for a profile that combines defensive work rate with elite technical distribution. He could become one of the most expensive transfer market signings.
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Guardiola and Man City ready to pounce
The race for Tonali is not a one-horse race, however, as City are also keeping a watching brief on the 25-year-old. Pep Guardiola is known to be an admirer of Italian tactical flexibility, and Tonali fit the requirements for a City side constantly looking to evolve its tactical setup.
The £100m valuation and Serie A interest
Securing Tonali’s signature will not come cheap, as Newcastle have no intention of letting their prize asset go without a fight, with reports suggesting they could demand as much as £100 million ($133m). This high asking price is designed to reflect his stature as one of the most complete midfielders in European football today. The skyrocketing price tag has likely ended the hopes of several Serie A clubs who dreamed of bringing the midfielder back to Italy. Juventus, in particular, have long tracked Tonali and viewed him as a primary target for years.
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The Newcastle exit pact
Despite the high valuation, a potential exit could be facilitated by a 'gentlemen’s agreement' between Tonali and Newcastle. Previous reports from England suggest that a pact exists where the club would be open to discussing a move if Eddie Howe’s side fail to secure qualification for European competitions next season. This agreement provides the likes of United and City with a significant boost in negotiations.