Transfer blow for Man Utd as world-class left-back set to stay in Germany

Davies is currently settled in Munich with a lucrative contract that keeps him at the club until 2030, making him one of the highest earners in German football. The club’s hierarchy has indicated that their position is immovable unless a suitor presents a financial package that defies standard market logic.

Clarifying the current situation at the Allianz Arena and the player's mindset, Sky Sport’s Kerry Hau reported: “Alphonso Davies has no ambition to leave FC Bayern. Bayern are not placing him on the market or offering him to clubs via intermediaries, despite reports. Bayern would only be open to talks in the case of an extraordinary offer. He is one of the top earners, with an estimated €20m gross per year possible including bonuses. Contract until 2030. Davies is getting better and better after a long injury lay-off.”