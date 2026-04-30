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Man Utd are ‘third choice’ for Marcus Rashford after showing ‘desperation to leave’ & England star has no future at Old Trafford amid £26m Barcelona transfer standoff
Highs and lows: Rashford's career at Old Trafford
The Wythenshawe native is a product of United’s fabled academy system, making his senior breakthrough under Louis van Gaal in February 2016 at the age of 18. A matter of months later, having become the youngest player to net on debut for England, he formed part of the Three Lions’ squad at that summer’s European Championship.
His output at club level increased steadily, breaking through the 20-goal barrier before registering 30 efforts across all competitions in 2022-23. Those exploits earned Rashford a lucrative new contract.
Rather than cementing a standing among the global elite, Rashford endured an alarming dip in form, leading to him eventually joining Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 season. Another move was sanctioned when heading to Catalunya on a year-long agreement.
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Rashford's record at Barcelona: Goals and assists
Rashford has registered 13 goals and 10 assists for Barcelona, putting him in contention to grace England’s World Cup ranks in 2026, but questions continue to be asked of what the short and long-term future holds domestically.
Barca are reportedly reluctant to part with the fee stipulated in Rashford’s loan terms, with the hope being that United can be talked into lowering their demands. The Red Devils are unwilling to compromise, leaving a home-grown star in limbo as some suggest that he could be absorbed back into the fold in Manchester if interim boss Michael Carrick is handed a full-time contract.
Is there any future for Rashford at Man Utd?
Quizzed on whether there is any future for Rashford at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, former United striker Saha - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Wiz Slots - said: “I think his time has passed.
“Some of the comments, some of those processes haven't been helpful for this reconciliation, I would say. I do think that based on the performance that he had with Barcelona, he showed that he wants to stay there as well.
“So coming back will be a bit like a third choice, not even a second, because I would think that he will try to go somewhere else. In my opinion, maybe I'm wrong. But based on what happened, he went to Aston Villa, that desperation to leave the club is maybe too much to see him coming back.
“Of course, the manager is not the same. The environment is probably not the same. The team is playing better. There is an element of rebirth there, but I doubt that every star will be aligned there.”
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Man Utd can use funds from Rashford sale elsewhere
Rashford has spoken of his happiness in Spain on a regular basis, with every effort being made on his part to convince Barcelona that they should be retaining his services alongside Lamine Yamal and Co in a productive attacking unit.
He appears set to become a Liga title winner, having already savoured Super Cup success with the Blaugrana, but may have to set up camp in new surroundings ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
With United in the market for reinforcements themselves, as they seek to become serious challengers for the Premier League crown, the funds raised from any sale when it comes to Rashford - who has previously made 426 appearances for the Red Devils - could be reinvested elsewhere by Carrick or whoever is entrusted with overseeing recruitment business in another important window.