Man Utd cafeGetty
Scott Wilson

Man Utd-themed cafe right next to Old Trafford forced to shut down amid rat infestation

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueShowbiz

A Manchester United-themed cafe near Old Trafford temporarily closed down after a rat infestation was discovered on the premises.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The United Cafe voluntarily closed down
  • Handed a zero-star hygiene rating
  • Popular spot for match-going fans
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

61080 Votes