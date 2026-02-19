Man Utd probe summer move for Barcelona defender but face Inter competition

United are stepping up their efforts to strengthen their left-back position, with Barcelona's Balde emerging as a top target for the summer transfer window. The Premier League giants have struggled with inconsistency and fitness issues in that department, and the 22-year-old is viewed as a high-potential long-term fix. While United are said to be ready to test the waters with an opening gambit, they face stiff competition from Inter, who are also keeping a close eye on the La Masia graduate.

The interest from Old Trafford coincides with ongoing dialogue between United and Barcelona regarding Marcus Rashford. The England international, currently on loan in Catalonia, appears increasingly likely to make his stay in Spain permanent, though the transfer fee required to land him could complicate the deal. This dynamic could lead to a reciprocal arrangement, with Balde potentially heading in the opposite direction to bolster a United backline desperate for pace and tactical flexibility.

Mundo Deportivosuggest United are prepared to offer €40 million (£33.5m) to secure the Spaniard's services. However, this figure is expected to fall short of Barcelona’s internal valuation. Balde is contracted until 2028 and is protected by a symbolic €1 billion release clause, giving the Blaugrana immense leverage at the negotiating table as they weigh up their financial needs against their sporting ambitions.