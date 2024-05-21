Man Utd star Marcus Rashford sends message to Gareth Southgate after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad

GettyGill ClarkMan Utd star Marcus Rashford sends message to Gareth Southgate after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squadMarcus RashfordEnglandManchester UnitedGareth SouthgatePremier LeagueEuropean ChampionshipMarcus Rashford has sent a goodwill message to Gareth Southgate and England after being left out of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate leaves Rashford out of England squadMan Utd star pays price for disappointing seasonRashford reacts to decision on social mediaArticle continues below