'Not playing as well as we'd all like to see' - Man Utd legend Sir David Beckham gives honest take on Red Devils' 'slow' progress under Ruben Amorim

Portuguese tactician Amorim has been at the helm since November 2024. He has taken in 56 games in charge of United, picking up only 22 wins and suffering 20 defeats. The Red Devils slumped to their worst Premier League finish last season, as they ended the campaign in 15th place.

They also suffered defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, meaning that they have no continental football on the agenda this term, which has led to talk of money-spinning midweek friendlies being lined up. United have already seen one route to tangible success closed off after suffering a humbling Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby.

Amorim was under huge pressure at that point, but managed to keep his neck off the chopping block. United have suffered just one defeat through their last seven fixtures - emerging victorious in four of those.