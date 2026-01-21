Getty Images Sport
Man Utd weighing up shock Ruben Loftus-Cheek loan transfer with 'exploratory talks' underway
Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan from Chelsea in 2023
Loftus-Cheek was a highly-rated youngster as he broke into the Chelsea first-team squad, making his first senior appearances during the 2014-15 season when they won the Premier League title under the returning Jose Mourinho. He scored his first goals for the men's team during the disappointing 2015-16 campaign when they finished tenth, striking twice in 17 appearances, and was again on the periphery in 2016-17.
A loan with Crystal Palace was beneficial and the midfielder returned to Stamford Bridge a better player, making 40 appearances and scoring ten goals in 2018-19 as Chelsea won the Europa League. However, he suffered an Achilles injury during a post-season friendly and he didn't play again until the Premier League restarted in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He was again sent out on loan in London, this time to Fulham, where he enjoyed a strong campaign, and returned for two more steady seasons with Chelsea before deciding to join AC Milan. He was retained by new manager Massimiliano Allegri in the summer despite speculation suggesting he could depart, but now one Premier League giant supposedly has the chance to bring the 29-year-old back to England.
Man Utd offered England international on loan
According to talkSPORT, United are weighing up an offer from Milan to take Loftus-Cheek on loan for the remainder of the season. The Red Devils gave their Champions League qualification hopes a shot in the arm when they beat local rivals Manchester City at the weekend thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu and are thought to be considering bringing in another midfielder in order to bolster those aspirations.
Loftus-Cheek has started only eight Serie A games so far this season, providing a goal and an assist, and is said to be keen on returning to the Premier League, albeit talks with United are still at an 'exploratory stage'.
Red Devils also interested in former Leicester star
The report also mentions another former Premier League midfielder who United are supposedly interested in. Wilfred Ndidi earned plenty of admirers for his battling displays for Leicester between 2017 and 2025 and currently plays for Turkish giants Besiktas, but the 29-year-old is interested in returning to England 'for both football and family reasons'.
The Nigeria internationally joined the Foxes the summer after their incredible Premier League title triumph and ended up playing in over 300 matches for the club, helping them win the FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship.
Man Utd in contention for top-four spot after Amorim exit
United are firmly in the hunt for a top-four place this season despite all the chaos that surrounded former manager Ruben Amorim's reign at the club. The Portuguese boss was given the boot earlier this month and Michael Carrick has been named the interim manager until the end of the season, starting his spell in charge with a well deserved 2-0 victory over Manchester City. They are now fifth in the Premier League table, only a point behind reigning champions Liverpool, who occupy fourth place.
Key to that Manchester derby result was Kobbie Mainoo, who had been expected to leave Old Trafford this month had Amorim remained in charge. The England international partnered Casemiro to good effect in the middle of the park, allowing Bruno Fernandes to play in a more creative and threatening position further up the pitch.
With only league commitments to worry about until the end of the season, United have plenty of preparation time for each fixture. Their next game will undoubtedly be difficult, however, as they visit Arsenal on Sunday.
