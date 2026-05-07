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Why Sandro Tonali transfer raid may be ‘impossible’ for Man Utd - but Red Devils have already agreed terms with one long-standing midfield target
Newcastle stand firm over Tonali
Manchester United’s interest in Tonali has reportedly hit a significant obstacle, with Newcastle unwilling to entertain offers for one of their key midfielders, per GiveMeSport. The Italy international remains central to the Magpies’ long-term plans, making any potential deal extremely difficult to complete this summer. United are understood to admire Tonali’s technical quality, energy and consistency in midfield.
However, with Newcastle unwilling to let him leave this summer, a transfer would likely cost significantly more than United's planned budget for one position. Also, the Magpies are believed to have no intention of strengthening their direct rivals by letting Tonali leave. This stance effectively encourages United to seek more realistic targets in the transfer market.
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Baleba emerges as priority target
While Tonali appears out of reach, United have accelerated their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Baleba. The report suggest the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old since August 2025. According to the same report, preparations for Baleba's potential move to Old Trafford are already underway, with the Cameroon international having been monitored by United's recruitment staff for quite some time.
Baleba is viewed internally as a strong long-term option in defensive midfield and a possible replacement for Casemiro, who will leave on a free transfer this summer. His Premier League experience is also considered a significant advantage as United look to mitigate the risks associated with signing expensive foreign players. But, with his contract running until 2028, the Seagulls are said to be demanding up to £80 million.
Alternative options
Besides Tonali and Baleba, Man Utd also have a number of midfielders they will try to recruit this summer, as Manuel Ugarte's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. Atalanta's Ederson has been on their wish list since last summer. The midfielder is available as his contract with Atalanta expires in June 2027, with the Italian club demanding a transfer fee of €45 million. Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton are also on the Red Devils' radar, with the Manchester club continuing to carefully evaluate each of their targets.
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United must negotiate with Brighton
With personal terms reportedly agreed, United's focus now shifts towards negotiations with Brighton. The south coast club are well known for driving hard bargains over their top players, meaning talks could still prove complicated. United are keen to strengthen quickly before the start of the new season, particularly in midfield. With Tonali looking increasingly unattainable, securing Baleba could become one of the club's priority deals in the coming weeks.