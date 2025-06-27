Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim makes special request for club to add Acacio Valentim to backroom staff as United begin negotiations with manager's countryman R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League

Ruben Amorim has made a personal request to bring Acacio Valentim into his Manchester United backroom staff. Talks are already underway between the club and the experienced Portuguese coach, who recently left Braga. The move is part of a wider restructuring effort at Old Trafford under the new boss on the back of their terrible season