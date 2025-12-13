Man Utd rack up eye-watering record debt but finances show positive outcome of Antony & Alejandro Garnacho transfers

United’s revenues for the quarter came in at £140m ($187m), representing a two per cent decline year on year. The primary reason is the club’s absence from European competition this season, compounded by two fewer home fixtures during the period. The club has nevertheless reiterated confidence in its broader outlook, forecasting full-year revenues in the region of £600m ($801m) to £640m ($854m) alongside EBITDA of between £180m ($240m) and £200m ($276m). The long-standing American loan tied to the Glazer family’s 2005 takeover remains unchanged at $650m ($867m), or approximately £481m ($642m), continuing to cast a long shadow over the balance sheet.

One clear positive emerged from the transfer market. The departures of Antony to Real Betis and Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea generated £60m ($80m) in sales proceeds, playing a key role in delivering the club’s operating profit for the quarter. Those exits not only provided immediate cashflow but also eased wage commitments, reinforcing the financial logic behind difficult sporting decisions.

Chief executive Omar Berrada framed the results as evidence of progress rather than decline. He said the figures highlighted the "resilience" of Manchester United as it undergoes a structural transformation.

"These robust financial results reflect the resilience of Manchester United as we make strong progress in our transformation of the club," Berrada said. "The difficult decisions we have made in the past year have resulted in a sustainably lower cost base and a more streamlined, effective organisation equipped to drive the club towards improved sporting and commercial performance over the long term. That has helped us to invest in our men’s and women’s teams."