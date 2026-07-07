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Man Utd ‘prepared to pay over €100m’ for Real Madrid star after missing out on alternative transfer targets
Red Devils set to increase spending
Manchester United are reportedly ready to go above the €100m ($85m/$114m) they topped out at for Mateus Fernandes in order to secure their ‘dream signing’ in central midfield.
When attempting to buy Fernandes, the Red Devils were willing to pay the £85m ($113m) asking price, though in a deal that also comprised add-ons. United were only willing to guarantee £80m of the total £85m fee, with the club proposing the other £5m in performance-based bonuses.
That hesitation ultimately opened the door for Tottenham, who were not as reserved in their negotiations and committed to a fully guaranteed £85m package. With other targets like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson also off the table, United and INEOS are realising they must pay top dollar or risk being caught short in the middle of the park this season.
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Tchouameni identified as the priority
According to Fabrizio Romano, the next two midfielders United will make attempts to sign are Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni. Reports from The Athletic suggest that United are "fully prepared to seal a deal for the 26-year-old France international" should Real Madrid indicate they are open to a sale. The Spanish giants are believed to prefer making sales before funding further arrivals to the squad.
The latest reports from Spain indicate that the English club is reportedly prepared to offer a substantial sum, over €100 million to land the Frenchman. The report clarifies: "In Tchouameni’s case, the team that desperately wants him is Manchester United. This interest isn’t new, but the English club is reportedly prepared to offer a substantial sum, over €100 million, to sign him."
The Casemiro replacement
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the former Monaco man is the club's ideal profile. "What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield. Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro," Romano explained.
Despite the high valuation, there are significant hurdles to clear if the deal is to progress. Romano outlined: "The first one is the salary. Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary. And so, that’s the first issue."
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Real Madrid's stance on a sale
The second major issue remains the stance of the reigning European champions. Jose Mourinho currently views the midfielder as a vital part of his plans, which makes any negotiation difficult despite United's willingness to spend. "At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni," Romano added. "At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement."
While the player remains a "fixed" part of the project in Madrid for now, the financial pressure of a massive bid could change the landscape. As Romano concluded: "So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd? For sure. He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide."
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