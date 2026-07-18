Man Utd plot move for Leicester defender after relegation to League One

United have been one of the most proactive clubs in the current transfer window, having already committed over £80 million to secure the midfield duo of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Alongside these high-profile arrivals, the club also secured goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer from rivals Leeds. However, Carrick is reportedly far from finished, with eyes set on a left-sided player, another midfielder, and a secondary striker to round out his options at Old Trafford.

The need for a new centre-back has become a priority due to a mounting availability crisis in the heart of the defence. Currently, Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a persistent back injury, while Lisandro Martinez is expected to be a late arrival at Carrington following his exploits with Argentina in the World Cup final. This leaves Carrick with only veteran Harry Maguire and inexperienced youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as his primary senior options for the upcoming fixtures.



