Man Utd player ratings vs Viktoria Plzen: Bruno Fernandes that is naughty! Quick-thinking Portuguese and sharp-shooting Rasmus Hojlund bail out dreadful Andre Onana to give Red Devils crucial Europa League win

Another blunder from the goalkeeper had the Red Devils under pressure until the striker came to his rescue

A Rasmus Hojlund double fired Manchester United to their first away win in Europe for 20 months as they came from behind to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 and move into the top-eight in the Europa League.

Ruben Amorim's side produced a miserable first half performance and made a horrendous start to the second when Andre Onana gifted the hosts a glorious chance with a misplaced pass which was scooped up by Pavel Sulc and finished off by Matej Vydra. The coach moved quickly on the sidelines and his substitutions helped win the game.

Hojlund knocked in the leveller after a tenacious move down the right from Amad Diallo and the Dane then snatched the three points after a clever free-kick routine with Bruno Fernandes.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Doosan Arena...