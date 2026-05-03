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Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Liverpool: Kobbie Mainoo to the rescue! Homegrown hero celebrates new contract in style to get Amad Diallo and Senne Lammens out of jail and secure Champions League return

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Kobbie Mainoo scored his first goal of the season to secure Manchester United a satisfying but hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday which booked their ticket back to the Champions League and left them in a strong position to finish third in the Premier League.

Mainoo, who signed a new long-term contract earlier in the week after being repeatedly snubbed by Ruben Amorim earlier in the season, snatched back a victory for Michael Carrick's side which had slipped from their grasp after a dream first half.

The game kicked off amid concerning news that Sir Alex Ferguson had been rushed from Old Trafford to hospital after feeling unwell, although there was good news as the admission was described as a 'precaution' and the legendary manager was expected to be soon recovering back at his home.

On the pitch, United went straight for their arch rivals and, after a bright start, they grabbed the lead in the sixth minute when Matheus Cunha's second attempt at a strike from outside the area following a corner cannoned off the body of Alexis Mac Allister and into the net.

The Red Devils doubled their lead in the 14th minute with a breathless counter-attack which ended in Liverpool 'keeper Freddie Woodman saving Bruno Fernandes' header, only to palm it straight on to the chest of Benjamin Sesko, who bundled it over the line. The goal was reviewed for skimming off the striker's finger but was still given.

But a seemingly certain United win was knocked off course when Amad Diallo, who replaced Sesko at half-time, naively gave the ball away and Dominik Szoboszlai waltzed towards goal from the halfway line to pull a goal back two minutes into the second period. Liverpool were level nine minutes later thanks to another act of stupidity, this time involving a botched pass from Senne Lammens following a goal-kick which Szoboszlai scooped up and laid off for Cody Gakpo to score.

Liverpool looked more likely to go on and take all three points, but United continued to look dangerous on the counter, and after Mbeumo had missed a couple of efforts, Mainoo took on the responsibility himself.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (5/10):

    A comfortable first half without having to make saves was forgotten when he made his first howler as a United player, having previously taken a no-nonsense approach to goal-kicks. Went some way towards making up for it by kicking away Ibrahima Konata's scrambled effort to prevent Liverpool going ahead, and kept his cool when the visitors cranked up the pressure late on.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Produced an energetic, battling performance, having the measure of Robertson in the first half. His attacking contribution left a bit to be desired, but fans mostly loved his passionate display.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Got stuck in with a series of crunching tackles, but made a couple of mistakes, such as shanking a clearance straight to a Liverpool player in the first half and being taken for a ride by Szoboszlai.

    Ayden Heaven (6/10):

    Had a good first half keeping Liverpool's attackers quiet, but has to take some of the blame for his role in the disastrous goal-kick routine that led to the equaliser.

    Luke Shaw (7/10):

    Defended astutely and attacked well, providing the cross leading to Sesko's goal.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (8/10):

    Outstanding throughout, be it making brave and decisive tackles, seamlessly moving the ball into attack or scoring his brilliant winner.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    Gave a typically combative and experienced performance in his last big game in a United shirt. They are going to miss him.

    Bruno Fernandes (7/10):

    At the heart of all of United's best moves. Sparked Sesko's goal even though it won't count as a record-equalling assist. Should have scored himself when he fired just wide from Mbeumo's pass.

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (7/10):

    An improved display given he had gone missing in recent weeks. Kept on flying forward on the counter, playing a role in the second goal. Taken off for Dorgu.

    Benjamin Sesko (7/10):

    Gave Konate a lot to deal with in the first half with some excellent hold-up play. His goal was scrappy, but now he has 12 goals, not bad at all for a debut season.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Carved Liverpool open with his dribbling and packed a mean shot, even if he benefitted from a dose of good fortune.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Amad Diallo (4/10):

    Had a nightmare start to the game when he came on and gifted the ball to Szoboszlai. Barely recovered, looking shot of confidence.

    Patrick Dorgu (6/10):

    An encouraging first appearance back after more than three months out injured, piercing Liverpool's right-hand side with his runs.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    Scrapped until the end in a late cameo.

    Leny Yoro (N/A):

    Came on in added time, mostly to allow Fernandes a standing ovation.

    Michael Carrick (7/10):

    Oversaw a great first half, a galling start to the second but ultimately recorded a fifth win out of five against the Premier League's 'Big Six' and assured the club of Champions League football in the process.

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