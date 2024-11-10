Man Utd player ratings vs Leicester City: Good news, Ruben Amorim - Bruno Fernandes is flying! Captain celebrates 250th Red Devils appearance in style as Ruud van Nistelrooy signs off with a win

The Portuguese midfielder showcased his attacking qualities to his next manager on a blissfully happy afternoon at Old Trafford

Ruud van Nistelrooy ended his brief spell as Manchester United manager just as he began it, with a dazzling win over Leicester City in which Bruno Fernandes took centre stage.

The United captain celebrated his 250th appearance for the club before kick-off and got his side off to an ideal start by curling into the bottom corner from outside the area. It was his first goal in the Premier League this season from open play, and Fernandes also had a huge part in United's second strike, stooping to head in a cross that deflected in off Victor Kristiansen.

It was a remarkably serene afternoon for United, which was a welcome change to the traumatic home games they have had to previously endure this season, and substitute Alejandro Garnacho rounded off the happy occasion with a sublime strike into the top corner from long range to make it 3-0.

Van Nistelrooy saluted the fans as he walked down the tunnel and he can be very happy with his four games in charge, leaving Amorim with a more stable platform than the wreck he looked to be inheriting two weeks ago when Erik ten Hag was sacked.

GOAL ratesUnited's players from Old Trafford...