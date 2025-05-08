The forgotten £60m midfielder set the Red Devils on their way to the Europa League final with the first strike in an emphatic 4-1 comeback win

Mason Mount reminded Manchester United why they invested so much in him as the forgotten midfielder guided the Red Devils to an emphatic 4-1 win over Athletic Club, sealing their passage to their Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate scoreline.

For much of the game, United did not look like a team with a comfortable lead from the first leg. They fell behind to a wonderful strike from Mikel Jauregizar after shaky defending from Harry Maguire and did not look comfortable for large parts of the second half. But Ruben Amorim responded with a triple change and Mount was the key part in a resurgent display.

The once England midfielder equalised with a curling strike which had shades of Federico Macheda's famous goal against Aston Villa in 2009. The goal calmed the nerves in Old Trafford but instead of settling down United turned on the gas and accelerated towards a resounding win.

Casemiro put them in front, Rasmus Hojlund then stretched their lead before Mount fittingly rounded off his stunning cameo with a long-range lob in added time. United will play Tottenham in the final at San Mames, where both sides will have the chance to avenge their truly terrible campaigns by qualifying for the Champions League.

