Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Athletic Club: Harry Maguire is a dancer, Bruno Fernandes is a boss! Red Devils in dreamland as Ruben Amorim's side take giant step towards Europa League final

Casemiro also starred as United took full advantage of a huge refereeing decision to record a 3-0 win in Bilbao

Athletic Club call their stadium the Cathedral and all of Manchester United's prayers were answered as they earned a dream 3-0 win in the semi-final first leg which means they are already making plans for the final.

Ruben Amorim's side weathered an early onslaught and Victor Lindelof had to clear a shot off the line but United grabbed the lead when Casemiro headed home after some surprising yet outstanding wing-play from Harry Maguire. The visitors went from being in a good place to being in dreamland when Dani Vivian pulled Rasmus Hojlund to the floor and after nothing was given by the referee VAR stepped in, giving United a penalty and the defender a red card.

Bruno Fernandes stuck the penalty away and then scored again before half-time, leaving Athletic completely stunned. United decided against going for the jugular in the second half but take a massive advantage back to Old Trafford, which surely even this chaotic side will not be able to let slip.

GOAL rates Man United's players from San Mames...

