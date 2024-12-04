Man Utd player ratings vs Arsenal: Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount go missing as set-piece struggles lead to Ruben Amorim suffering first Red Devils defeat

The Red Devils conceded twice from corners while their attack failed to come to life in north London

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the Ruben Amorim era as they went down to a 2-0 loss against Arsenal on Wednesday.

In a first half lacking in quality chances, Gabriel Martinelli lashed at an effort when a cool head was required, while at the other end Diogo Dalot blasted the ball wide when afforded space in the Arsenal area.

United’s defensive solidity was to be admired, particularly against a team with 13 goals in their past three games. However, Arsenal’s invaluable corners proved to be their undoing in the second half.

In the 54th minute, Jurrien Timber scored with the game’s first effort on target. The defender nodded home a perfectly-placed Declan Rice delivery as Arsenal’s set-piece sorcery paid dividends once more.

And William Saliba then joined in by converting from close0range after Thomas Partey nodded back Bukayo Saka’s corner, not that the French centre-back knew too much about it.

Amorim will try to pick his players up quickly, with Nottingham Forest visiting Old Trafford on Saturday.

GOAL rates United's players from the Emirates Stadium...