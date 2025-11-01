Man Utd player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Stop that, Amad Diallo! Stunning strike rescues draw for Red Devils after Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha go missing

United knew that victory could take them up to second in the table, at least temporarily, after the most successful string of results of the Amorim era thus far, but as the Portuguese head coach celebrated his one-year anniversary in charge, the Red Devils were forced to settle for a point as several of their expensive attacking signings went missing against a Forest side who remain in the bottom three.

United started brightly as Amad forced a smart save from Matz Sels while Benjamin Sesko could not control when played through beautifully by Bryan Mbeumo. But the Red Devils would take the lead just past the half-hour mark when Casemiro headed home from a Bruno Fernandes corner. Forest were incensed as they claimed the ball had not gone out of play for the corner to be given, but the goal stood and United led at half-time.

The home side turned things around in a devastating three-minute period after the break, Morgan Gibbs-White placing a header perfectly into the corner of the net before Nicolo Savona was allowed the freedom of the six-yard box to poke beyond Senne Lammens.

Casemiro could have equalised on two occasions, while Fernandes struck the post from range as United looked set to be frustrated by a resilient Forest defence. But Amad had other ideas as his sweet left-foot volley from the edge of the box flew past Sels to earn the visitors a share of the spoils. One point could have been three, too, as the Ivorian flashed the ball towards goal deep in stoppage time but saw Murillo clear the ball off the line.

GOAL rates United's players from the City Ground...