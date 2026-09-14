Getty Images Sport
'It sucks all the energy out!' - Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel demands Premier League 'scrap VAR' after Manchester derby controversy
Derby drama sparks refereeing outcry
The Manchester derby is rarely short of talking points, but the latest installment at Old Trafford was dominated by a high-profile officiating blunder that has left the footballing world reeling. Haaland’s 60th-minute winner, which saw him turn in a Josko Gvardiol cross, was initially flagged for offside before being sensationally overturned by the VAR officials.
In the aftermath of the contest, Professional Game Referees body reached out to Manchester United to formally acknowledge an "error of judgment" regarding the incident. The Premier League Match Centre initially defended the call on social media, stating that the VAR "determined that Haaland was in an onside position" and "deemed that while in an offside position, [Enzo] Fernandez didn't play the ball."
- Getty Images Sport
Schmeichel demands immediate change
Schmeichel, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford, did not hold back when discussing the state of modern officiating. Speaking to Viaplay, the Dane expressed his deep frustration with how technology has altered the atmosphere of the game. "I wish that we could scrap VAR," Schmeichel said during his punditry duties. "We've got into a system now where VAR and the referees are the most important people in football. It sucks all the energy out of it. As soon as there is a goal, you're not allowed to celebrate."
The legendary goalkeeper argued that the current implementation of the system is fundamentally flawed and actively detrimental to the spectator experience. "We saw after five minutes, the players and the fans could celebrate -- but it's not the same. The ball goes in the back of the net, it's a goal, but then the linesman puts his flag up for offside.
"I wish, and I'm longing for these days, we could scrap VAR because it's such an annoyance and it's interfering with football. And it hasn't made it better."
Neville joins the chorus of confusion
Schmeichel wasn't the only former Red Devil to voice his bewilderment at the officiating standards during the derby. Gary Neville, speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, admitted he was baffled by the logic used to award the goal despite the clear interference from an offside position. The decision has reignited the debate over whether the current interpretation of the offside law is fit for purpose in the age of frame-by-frame video analysis.
"I'm going to need the offside law explaining to me, because that has lost me, I have to say," Neville remarked during the live broadcast. The former defender predicted that the PGMOL would eventually have to walk back the decision, a prophecy that came true within 24 hours of the final whistle.
- Getty Images Sport
Officials admit to significant failure
The admission of guilt from Pro Ref on Sunday evening served as a confirmation of the errors highlighted by pundits. The governing body for officials conceded that the VAR "did not recognise the likely impact" of Fernandez's position and "should have recommended an on-field review.
As the fallout continues, the pressure on the Premier League to refine or remove the technology is intensifying. For Schmeichel and many supporters, the clinical nature of VAR checks has stripped away the raw emotion that defines the sport.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting