Manchester United GK Getty Images/Goal/@TheFergusonWay X
Soham Mukherjee

Has Man Utd's new GK kit been leaked?! Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter spotted wearing 2024/25 strip

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueAndre OnanaMary Earps

Manchester United's likely new goalkeeper kit has been leaked as pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter supposedly sported the 2024/25 strip.

  • Sabrina might have revealed the new GK kit
  • Popstar snapped wearing a Man Utd top
  • Has Snapdragon as the principal sponsor
