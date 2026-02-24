Man Utd eyeing Morgan Gibbs-White as potential Bruno Fernandes replacement in bid to trim wage bill

While he has arguably been United's best player since his arrival in 2020, Fernandes' future at Old Trafford is far from certain. The 31-year-old has given his peak years to the Red Devils and has an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup to show for it, but speculation has suggested he could depart in the summer for a new challenge. He has been linked with the Saudi Pro League and Real Madrid, though a move to the latter was recently debunked.

One player who has been tipped to replace Fernandes is Chelsea star Cole Palmer, with former United striker Louis Saha recently revealing his admiration for the England star's versatility.

He said: "It would be incredibly exciting to see Cole Palmer at Manchester United. He's not a Man City player anymore... He can play pretty much anywhere in attack.

"He has managed to play in the Chelsea side with maybe 10 different types of forwards and has still been the main man. So that shows how reliable he is.

"If Bruno Fernandes does leave Man Utd, Cole Palmer would be the perfect replacement. He is an exciting player and is still young, he has energy and confidence that would fit in perfectly at Old Trafford."