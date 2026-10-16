'Get me out of here!' - Man Utd legend claims Michael Carrick wants Old Trafford exit as pressure mounts after disastrous start to the season

With United's board facing another potential managerial crisis, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been touted as an alternative option. The German has guided the Seagulls to third place following a stellar start to the campaign. Nevertheless, Scholes remains unconvinced about his suitability for the Manchester pressure cooker.

"He's done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man United is different," Scholes explained. "The scrutiny is on you every single week. If Brighton didn't win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered. The one thing that someone like Hurzeler has got over Michael is that he's done a body of work in the Premier League."

The legendary midfielder then turned his frustrations toward the club's executives, criticising a vicious cycle of sackings. He added: "We've been here for the last three years. We look like it looks like or the sound it sounds like, they're going to change the manager again. How can we keep doing this? We're back to square one after six games of the season. When do you stop sacking managers and start blaming people above, the people who are possibly buying the players, the people who are pointing at Michael?"



