Man Utd, Man City & Juventus warned €80m not enough to land Sporting CP star in January due to crucial release clause detail
Sporting shut door on January sale
According to a report by A Bola, Sporting have firmly ruled out a January sale for their captain Hjulmand despite growing interest from Europe’s elite. The Danish midfielder, whose leadership and all-action performances have made him one of the standout players in Portugal, remains untouchable mid-season due to a unique clause in his contract.
His current deal with Sporting runs until 2028 and includes an €80m (£71m/$93m) release clause, but crucially, that clause is deactivated outside the summer window, giving Sporting full control of his transfer value. The Lisbon club can therefore demand any price they wish during winter negotiations, effectively blocking approaches from suitors like United, City, and Juve.
While Juventus’ interest reportedly reignited after Hjulmand’s impressive display in their 1-1 Champions League draw in Turin, where he dominated midfield battles. Yet, the Italian giants have to wait as the January move is “out of the question,” both because the player isn’t pushing for an exit and also Sporting are unwilling to negotiate until June.
Juventus plan summer move but face financial hurdles
Juventus, now led by new CEO Damien Comolli, already have a plan to bring Hjulmand to Turin, but only in the summer. The Bianconeri’s financial situation also makes an early move impossible. The club, still recovering from the fallout of tax and legal troubles that drained their coffers, must first offload players or restructure contracts before making a serious bid.
Reports in Portugal suggest Juve will have to sell one or two key players and possibly resolve the situation surrounding Dusan Vlahovic, their highest-paid earner and in the final year of his contract. The Serbian striker could either leave to free up space on the wage bill or agree to a reduced salary to enable new signings.
Additionally, Juve are hoping that Douglas Luiz’s €30m (£26m/$35m) clause in his Nottingham Forest loan deal will be activated, providing crucial funds for a summer transfer push. Juventus previously offered between €30m and €40m for Hjulmand, a figure Sporting immediately rejected, but Comolli is expected to return with an improved bid once the window opens.
Leoes are prepared to open talks next summer but only on their terms. Between June 1 and June 15, Hjulmand’s €80m release clause becomes active, but the club is reportedly open to negotiating for a figure closer to €50m.
The 26-year-old’s value has soared since joining Sporting from Lecce, thanks to his strong performances in the Liga Portugal and Europe. This season alone, he has contributed two goals and one assist in 11 league appearances, with his commanding presence and leadership earning praises from teammates and coaches alike.
Hjulmand has publicly expressed no desire to leave mid-season and remains committed to Sporting’s title challenge. But his future beyond 2025 appears increasingly uncertain, as Europe’s elite prepare for a fierce bidding war.
Premier League rivals in the race for Hjulmand
The Danish international’s consistency has caught the eye of both United and City, who are monitoring his development closely. Hjulmand’s familiarity with Premier League-linked figures could play a decisive role, United’s current manager Ruben Amorim and City’s sporting director Hugo Viana both worked at Sporting and were instrumental in the midfielder’s arrival from Lecce in 2023.
United view Hjulmand as a potential replacement in a midfield overhaul, especially with Casemiro’s future uncertain. Reports suggest the club are optimistic about landing him for around £50m (€56/$66m), though Sporting’s firm stance means they will have to wait until at least June. Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola has also reportedly requested scouting updates on Hjulmand, viewing him as a tactical fit for his rotational midfield system.
Both English clubs are expected to pursue him again in the summer, setting up a potential three-way battle as of now with Juventus for one of Europe’s most complete midfielders.
What next for Hjulmand and Sporting?
Sporting will now focus on their domestic and European campaigns, with Hjulmand central to the Portuguese club’s tactical setup. The club face a critical run of fixtures in both the league and continental competitions, and holding onto their captain until summer is viewed as essential for stability, for no they are up against Marinhense in their next domestic game, before they play Club Brugge in their Champions League fixture.
For all three clubs eyeing the Danish hero, are expected to revisit the deal in June with patience being there only option for now, when the release clause activates and negotiations can officially begin. Until then, Hjulmand’s performances will continue to dictate just how high his price tag might climb, and whether anyone will meet Sporting’s valuation.
