Man Utd loanee power rankings: Mason Greenwood stays top as Jadon Sancho disappoints - but Hannibal Mejbri's Sevilla switch is turning into a disaster

The Red Devils have a clutch of players out on temporary deals in 2023-24, but who is performing well, and who could be producing more?

David Beckham was the set-piece specialist for almost all of his Manchester United career. But his first free-kick goal as a professional was not for the Red Devils, it was for Preston North End. Beckham also honed his ability for pin-point corners while at Deepdale, where he spent an invaluable year on loan in the 1994-95 season, returning to Old Trafford as a man ready to take on the world.

Beckham is probably the most high-profile United player to benefit from a spell out on loan, but he is in good company. Jonny Evans cut his teeth in senior football on loan at Sunderland, playing for Roy Keane. And if that doesn't prepare you for professional life, then nothing will. “Playing under Roy was fantastic, I loved it,” he recalled. “He was very demanding of his players, but that’s what I was used to. That was such a fantastic period of my career.”

Diogo Dalot reignited his United career after a slow start with the help of a loan spell at AC Milan, while Amad Diallo had a sensational last season with Sunderland, propelling the Black Cats into the play-offs with 17 goals. He was so good that United felt compelled to keep him, but an untimely injury during pre-season tour has contributed to him making just two substitute appearances so far this campaign.

GOAL runs the rule over United's five current players who are out on loan and hoping to benefit from some regular football and time away from the spotlight of Old Trafford...

Previous update: December 14, 2023.