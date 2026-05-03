Man Utd fans expected to honour Diogo Jota with applause in 20th minute during Liverpool clash

If the home crowd participates, it will mark the second major instance of these rival fanbases uniting in a moment of grief. Back in 2022, Liverpool fans famously paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo just a day after the loss of his newborn son. Although the legendary forward was absent from that match, Anfield rose to sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute.

Reflecting on that atmosphere, commentator Martin Tyler noted: “We can talk about this rivalry, which is as sharp as it can be at times in English football, but everyone is on the same page here - the page of condolences.” Gary Neville also praised the gesture at the time, calling it a “massive touch of class,” while Ronaldo later shared his profound gratitude for the compassion shown.