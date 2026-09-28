AFP
Man Utd hit with fresh injury blow as Denmark boss Brian Riemer confirms Patrick Dorgu withdrawal
Crisis deepens as Dorgu sent home
The Danish national team is currently navigating a period of significant turmoil as injuries continue to deplete Riemer's squad during the international window. The latest casualty is Dorgu, who was forced to leave the Denmark camp on Sunday evening after sustaining an injury during the 2-0 victory over Wales. This development adds Dorgu to a growing list of unavailable players that includes established names such as Andreas Christensen, Alexander Bah, Albert Gronbaek, and Kasper Dolberg, all of whom have been ruled out since the initial squad announcement.
"We're sending him home now, he's out and won't be ready for next week. Further examinations must show how long he will be out," Riemer told Bold.
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Dorgu blow leaves Denmark thin on the flanks
The loss of Dorgu is a specific blow to Denmark's tactical flexibility, as the player's ability to operate across the left side has become a key asset. The injured United player has left Riemer with a hole to fill in wide areas. The Danish coach admitted that his squad is not only suffering from a lack of depth in specific areas but is also beginning to show signs of physical exhaustion due to the heavy workload placed on the remaining fit players.
The former Anderlecht manager highlighted that the timing is particularly difficult given that the international period is only halfway through. "I have never experienced anything like it. I would like to be allowed to say that. And now another one went today. I counted, and there were seven or eight players before today who would normally always be in a squad of 23 men. They are not here. They have either gone home or not come at all. And now Dorgu went out today. And it's just really annoying to be honest," Riemer told TV2.
Potential replacements on the radar
In response to the mounting crisis, Riemer has confirmed that he will be forced to call up at least one replacement to bolster his options on the wings. The Danish manager is currently evaluating several candidates who could step in at short notice to provide the necessary cover. Among the names being considered are experienced campaigners and those currently playing abroad who have shown good form recently. Riemer is looking for players who can integrate quickly into the setup and handle the pressure of immediate international competition.
During a discussion regarding the vacancy in the squad, Riemer identified a few specific individuals who are under consideration for a late call-up. "It could be Anders Dreyer, it could be Andreas Skov Olsen, who has started well in Turkey, but it could also be one of the young players," Riemer explained to Bold.
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Hojlund voices sympathy
The news came as a significant blow to Rasmus Hojlund. Expressing his dismay over the setback, Hojlund highlighted Dorgu's importance to squad, calling him a key figure whose potential long-term absence is a major disappointment. He voiced sympathy for his teammate, adding that losing a player of his caliber for an extended period would be a tough blow to absorb.
"I think it's a shame. We have a huge profile, and he is also a huge profile for my former club. If he's out for a long time, it's obviously a bummer," Hojlund told TV2.
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