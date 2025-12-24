'You were punished' - Man Utd icon says Sir Alex Ferguson would have squashed the kind of indiscipline Ruben Amorim is facing at Old Trafford

Ahead of United’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa last Sunday, manager Amorim accused the club’s younger players of being "entitled" when asked why he has been reticent to lean on them in the 2025-26 season so far.

The former Sporting CP boss had previously criticised the progress of both defender Harry Amass, who is currently on loan at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, and forward Chido Obi - which led to the youngsters defending their performances with thinly-veiled posts on social media.

"Sometimes strong words are not bad words," said Amorim. "Difficult moments are not a bad thing for the kids. They feel entitlement. Let's stay, let's fight, let's overcome. I have that feeling all the time. We are not performing the way we should be on the pitch but outside the pitch, I am not failing this club. The players forget what it means to play for Manchester United and that's the feeling I have.

"The kids feel entitled and feel free to respond. My office is always open and no one comes to speak to me. I didn't say anything wrong. I just spoke about how the lack of playing for Manchester United. You go and see different realities and go and see that football can be so different."