Man Utd flop Anthony Martial banished by Mexican club Monterrey as French forward pays the price for petulant substitution strop

Martial became the most expensive teenager in world football when moving to Old Trafford from Monaco for £36 million ($48m) in 2016. He spent nine years tied to the Red Devils, taking in 317 appearances and scoring 90 goals. More was expected from him in England, with a gradual tumble down the pecking order at United being taken.

That led to a loan spell at Sevilla being taken in during the 2021-22 campaign, before leaving on a permanent basis for AEK Athens in 2024 as a free agent. Just one season was spent in Greece, with the opportunity to head for Mexico being embraced in September 2025.