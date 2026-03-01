Man Utd fans hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe with pro-immigration banner picturing seven club heroes

The atmosphere at Old Trafford turned political on Sunday as some Manchester United supporters made their feelings on Ratcliffe clear during a crucial 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace. As per The Athletic, this hard-fought win propelled the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League standings with 51 points, yet the focus for many remained on the giant pro-immigration banner unfurled above the players' tunnel just before the second half.

The banner read: “MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants,” a deliberate play on words countering the INEOS chief's claims. The display served as a visual reminder of the diverse heritage that built the club, featuring the faces of French legends Eric Cantona and Patrice Evra, South Korean icon Park Ji-sung, Bruno Fernandes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Amad Diallo, and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.