Man Utd legend sacked from international job after refusing to take a pay cut following World Cup qualification disaster

The governing body made it clear that the financial reality of being in charge of the national team had changed, with the Daily Mail suggesting Yorke had outright refused a pay cut. The statement continued: "Subsequent discussions were held between the TTFA and Mr. Yorke regarding the future of the role... both parties were unable to reach agreement on the proposed terms at this time, and it was mutually decided to part ways." Despite the split, the federation thanked Yorke for his "commitment," noting that the door remains open for future dialogue.