Man Utd defender called up to England training by Thomas Tuchel despite having only been a bench regular under Michael Carrick

Heaven, who had been initially called up by Neil Ryan for the Under-20 side's clash against Italy in Rome, was fast-tracked into the main group as the Three Lions prepare for high-profile World Cup warm-up friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, making 15 appearances in all competitions. His consistency earned him the United Player of the Month award in December under Ruben Amorim, and although Carrick has mostly used him as a substitute, the England staff have clearly been impressed by his development.