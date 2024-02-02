Why Man Utd will not be able to appeal controversial Conti Cup elimination after Aston Villa's ineligible player gaffe - explained

Why Man Utd will not be able to appeal controversial Conti Cup elimination after Aston Villa's ineligible player gaffe - explainedSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesManchester United WomenAlisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLWSL CupManchester United will reportedly not be able to appeal their controversial Conti Cup elimination even after Aston Villa's ineligible player gaffe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVilla fielded an ineligible MaritzSaw their win overturned against SunderlandBut were not expelled from the competition