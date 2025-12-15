Getty
Man Utd handed Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo boost after reaching AFCON agreement ahead of Bournemouth clash
Good news for Amorim as duo available
Mbeumo and Amad will be available for Monday's match against Andoni Iraola's side in what is a big boost for Amorim, as reported by The Athletic. The deadline for clubs to release players for AFCON duty is December 15th but Manchester United have reached an agreement that means the two attackers can face Bournemouth. However, it's not clear if full-back Noussair Mazraoui will also be available, particularly as Morocco are due to host Comoros in the tournament opener on Sunday. Mbeumo and Amad are not in AFCON action until Christmas Even when Ivory Coast face Mozambique and Cameroon take on Gabon.
Amorim frustrated by situation
Amorim had spoken about the situation regarding the three players at his pre-match press conference on Friday and admitted he was frustrated at not knowing whether they would be involved or not. He told reporters: "We are still in conversation with the national teams. The game is Monday. They are here, they are training and we are trying to prepare all the scenarios to prepare the game. It's frustrating, but at the same time nobody knows who is going to play. So it's a good thing I think. So we have players to cope with everything and that is something. With a long week you can see a lot of things and work on several things to prepare for the game and any situation."
Amorim tipped to weak system during AFCON
The loss of the three players to the tournament has led to speculation that Amorim could tweak his system at Manchester United. The Portuguese is being tipped to revert to a 4-3-3 formation as one way of coping without Mbeumo and Amad while they are on international duty. Amorim has reportedly already warned his players that "a change is coming" and it's thought that the team have spent time in training ahead of the game against Bournemouth working on a new system.
Which games will Man Utd's AFCON trio miss?
Manchester United could be without their three stars for a host of games, depending obviously on how far they progress in the tournament. AFCON runs until January 18, a span of time during which United are due to take on Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves, Leeds United, Burnley and Manchester City as well as Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup.
