Man Utd boss Michael Carrick expresses disappointment at controversial FA Youth Cup final stadium decision

Carrick has voiced his frustration regarding the venue for the highly anticipated FA Youth Cup final between United and City. Despite the high stakes and the local rivalry involved, the match will not be staged at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium, as many fans and officials had anticipated.

Instead, the fixture is set to take place at the Joie Stadium, Manchester City’s academy ground, which holds just 7,000 spectators. Former United midfielder Carrick, who has a deep affinity for the competition, believes the choice of venue fails to reflect the significance of the occasion for the rising stars of both Manchester clubs.