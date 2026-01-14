Getty Images
Man Utd handed timely double boost ahead of Manchester derby as two key men return to training after AFCON exits
Mbeumo and Amad eliminated from AFCON
Mbeumo and Amad were among the leading lights for Cameroon and the Ivory Coast respectively as both nations attempted to claim the AFCON trophy. However, neither of their pursuits ended in success, with the two teams eliminated at the quarter-final stage. Mbeumo's Cameroon were downed 2-0 by hosts Morocco, who fielded his United team-mate Noussair Mazraoui, while Amad and the Ivory Coast lost a 3-2 thriller to Mohamed Salah's Egypt.
While their international heartbreak is obviously sad from a personal perspective, United will be quietly pleased to have the pair available again following what has been a tumultuous past month or so. Since Mbeumo and Amad jetted away, the Premier League giants have parted company with head coach Amorim and gone winless in two matches under caretaker boss Darren Fletcher. Michael Carrick has since been handed the top job and will take charge of United until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and the former England international will no doubt be thrilled to have two skilful attackers available for his first game in charge.
Duo back in training before Manchester derby
A statement from United reads: "Amad and Bryan Mbeumo were welcomed back into training with Manchester United on Wednesday as Michael Carrick and his coaching team took their first session at Carrington.
"The pair have been away at the Africa Cup of Nations, reaching the quarter-finals of the competition in Morocco.
"However, Ivory Coast and Cameroon’s exit facilitated their return to our base, to join the preparation for Saturday’s Manchester derby against City. Noussair Mazraoui remains absent, as he is set to represent the hosts when they bid to reach the final this evening, against Nigeria."
How Mbeumo and Amad performed at AFCON
The pair enjoyed contrasting AFCON fortunes while playing in Morocco. While Amad was particularly impressive as the 23-year-old scored three goals in five matches, Mbeumo didn't hit the back of the net in any of his appearances. He did register an assist in his first game of the tournament but couldn't muster any more magic and was unable to help his side avoid defeat to the host nation, failing to have a shot on target during that 2-0 loss.
United will certainly hope he can rediscover his best form quickly. The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions since signing for the club from Brentford, impressing in a new-look attack despite the other problems former boss Amorim had to deal with. Amad has also had a productive campaign so far, registering two goals and two assists in the Premier League to date, and it'll be fascinating to see what position he plays in moving forward now that Carrick is in charge and a three-at-the-back formation is unlikely to be deployed.
Pair in contention to play in huge local derby on Saturday
Despite Amorim's exit, as well as the recent FA Cup elimination at the hands of Brighton, United's season is not beyond salvation. The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League and, with no other commitments, will have plenty of time every week to prepare for each fixture. They sit only three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and a strong finish to the campaign could see European football return to Old Trafford.
First up, however, is the Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola's City. The Cityzens have picked up a number of major injuries over the past few weeks and have slipped six points behind Arsenal in the title race thanks to three successive draws. If Mbeumo and Amad were to inspire Carrick's side to victory on Saturday, it would be the perfect start as United try to salvage something from a disappointing campaign so far.
