Man Utd and the FA go head-to-head over plans to stage 2035 Women's World Cup final at new £2 billion stadium instead of Wembley

Senior United figures believe their proposed venue would surpass Wembley on capacity, technology, comfort and atmosphere. Their argument is simple as they believe if the world’s biggest women’s football match is coming to the UK, then it should be held in the country’s newest, largest and most advanced football stadium. Crucially, they are aware that pushing for the final could unsettle the FA, which traditionally positions Wembley at the heart of England’s major events. Even so, United are prepared to make their case to both the FA and FIFA, insisting that major finals should not be restricted to London and that the North deserves its own world-class showcase.

Responding to Burnham’s announcement, United’s Chief Operating Officer, Collette Roche, did not hide the club’s enthusiasm for the regeneration initiative.

He said: "We want to build the world’s best football stadium as a new home for Manchester United and a venue fit for the biggest international events, including the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup, surrounded by a vibrant business, leisure and residential district served by excellent transport links. We are determined to play our part, together with other stakeholders, in making this vision a reality, and unlocking the huge benefits it can deliver for the surrounding community and wider region.

"So our ask of the government is that they support, not the stadium build, but support the infrastructure and the regeneration of the area. And when we've looked at it really closely, it actually ticks so many boxes for the government around their growth strategy. So it's very easy for us to use this as a catalyst to help deliver the government plans.”