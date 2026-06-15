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Man Utd commit to 'All or Nothing' docuseries for 2026-27 season on Amazon Prime as record access fee agreed
Record-breaking deal takes United to Prime Video
Manchester United have announced a landmark partnership with Amazon Prime that will see the club feature in their own 'All or Nothing' docuseries for the 2026-27 season. Per The Athletic, the club claims to have brokered a "record access fee for any comparable documentary", with the production set to launch globally in the summer of 2027. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer as the squad prepares for a return to the UEFA Champions League.
The series will join a growing stable of sports content on the platform, which has previously shadowed the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur. This iteration promises to follow United through a transformative period as they look to build on a successful 2025-26 season. Viewers in over 240 countries and territories will be granted access to the dressing room and the "inner sanctum" of the club's newly renovated Carrington Training Complex.
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Amorim's concerns and the road to agreement
The path to this deal was not without its hurdles. Internal discussions regarding a potential documentary began back toward the end of the 2024-25 season. The Athletic reported that United held extensive talks over a record-breaking access-all-areas series at that time, with Amazon’s offer coming in at over £10 million. It would have been the largest payment ever made to a club by Amazon to take part in the series.
Despite the lucrative offer, the project was initially shelved as former manager Ruben Amorim expressed significant reservations, fearing that the presence of cameras would serve as an unwelcome distraction for a team that had endured several difficult years.
Amorim, who left the club in January 2026, had voiced concerns that such a project was not appropriate for the first-team environment at the time. However, following a period of stability and a return to European elite competition under Michael Carrick, the United hierarchy decided the timing was finally right. The club's leadership, including CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, are expected to feature as the show chronicles the new era under INEOS ownership.
Club leadership explains the "unprecedented" access
Explaining the decision to finally open the doors to the world, Manchester United Chief Communications Officer Toby Craig said in an offical statement: "Now is the right time to open our doors, so that for the first time our fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people. This documentary will showcase Manchester United’s unique people, ambition and culture; from the iconic atmosphere at Old Trafford to the work that goes on behind the scenes every day at Carrington. We will share some of the stories of this historic club both with our fans and new audiences around the world as we compete at the highest level, both domestically and in the Champions League."
The documentary aims to humanise the players and coaching staff, providing a first-hand look at the "emotional highs and lows" of a season at one of the world's most scrutinized sporting institutions. With a global fanbase estimated at 1.1 billion, Amazon is betting big on the obsession surrounding the Red Devils to drive viewership for what they describe as a "global phenomenon."
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Amazon’s "story we had to tell"
The streaming giant expressed immense excitement about securing access to the most successful club in English football history. Tara Erer, Head of UK Film and Unscripted Television and Northern European Originals, stated: "Manchester United is more than a football club: it is a global phenomenon. All or Nothing: Manchester United was a story we had to tell. From Old Trafford to every corner of the world, there is no club that commands this level of passion, history and obsession. That is exactly the kind of story we want to tell, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to customers everywhere."
The production will follow United's journey across all competitions, capturing the intensity of life under Michael Carrick as the club seeks to re-establish itself as a force both in the Premier League and on the continent. Beyond the first team, the series is expected to highlight the club's broader culture, including the daily operations that keep the Manchester United machine running behind closed doors.