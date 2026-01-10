Man Utd handed huge AFCON boost as key man is knocked out of tournament & will return in time for Manchester derby

The return of their major summer signing will mark a relief for United, who are in the midst of turmoil on and off of the pitch. The Red Devils had Mbeumo, Mazraoui and Amad Diallo head off to represent their respective nations this winter and have seen their options, particularly on the right-hand side of the pitch, depleted significantly.

Mbeumo will return to Carrington this week, but will find a new man in charge of the Red Devils. When the forward left for international duty, Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim was still in the dugout and, in spite of a mixed season, appeared to be relatively secure in his position as head coach.

However, last weekend, Amorim kicked up a fuss at a post-match press conference after a 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds United and was strangely insistent that he saw himself as a ’manager’, not a head coach at the club. The comments, which offered shades of former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca’s own press conference meltdown, were the final straw for the United hierarchy who called time on the ex-Sporting CP boss’ stint at the club.

United and Scotland legend Darren Fletcher has been named as the interim boss and will oversee their game against Brighton on Sunday. The FA Cup third round will come too soon for Mbeumo, but the attacking player will have his eyes locked on the Manchester derby next weekend and his return to the pitch at Old Trafford will be just what Pep Guardiola’s side will have hoped to have avoided.